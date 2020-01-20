Zacks: Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Polar Power an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Polar Power worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.25. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

