Zacks: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Portman Ridge Finance’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTMN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 24,238 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.90. Also, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 122,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $267,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,238 shares of company stock worth $60,078 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

PTMN opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 108.42%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

