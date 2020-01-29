Zacks: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.56 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PowerFleet an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWFL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $7.56 on Friday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

