Zacks: PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Given $169.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. PS Business Parks’ rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $169.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE PSB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 63,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average of $175.29. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $138.39 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $729,524.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total transaction of $140,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

