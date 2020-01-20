Zacks: Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pulmatrix an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,511. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

