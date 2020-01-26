Zacks: RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of RRD stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 451,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,152. The stock has a market cap of $226.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

