Zacks: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.48 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Drilling Products an industry rank of 116 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

