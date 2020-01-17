Zacks: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Given $110.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $110.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 119 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

TARO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,282. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.26). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $160.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

