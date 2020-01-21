Zacks: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $22.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TFS Financial an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of TFSL opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.18.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,454 shares of company stock valued at $291,042. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 2,727.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 101.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com