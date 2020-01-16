Zacks: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given $20.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Pennant Group an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Scott E. Lamb bought 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $102,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $117,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PNTG opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

