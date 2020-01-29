Zacks: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Titan Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 164.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares during the quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.29 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 962.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com