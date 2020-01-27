Zacks: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Given $54.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $54.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPT. BidaskClub cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $308,317.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $46.80 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $348.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

