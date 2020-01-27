Zacks: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given United Fire Group an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFCS. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

UFCS stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 145.10 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 182.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

