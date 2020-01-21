Zacks: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Given $20.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,978. The company has a market cap of $123.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.16.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

