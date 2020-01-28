Zacks: Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Given $22.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vaccinex an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCNX. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

VCNX stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 585.69% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 982,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $6,905,695.54. Also, CEO Maurice Zauderer bought 98,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $690,563.93. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex makes up 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MSD Partners L.P. owned about 8.25% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

