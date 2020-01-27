Zacks: Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) has been given an average broker rating score of 4.35 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a sell recommendation on the company. Weidai’s rating score has declined by 45% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.10 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Weidai an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

WEI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Weidai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE WEI opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. Weidai has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Weidai worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

