Zacks: Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WF shares. Bank of America lowered Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woori Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $773,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 178,287 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.62. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. Woori Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

