ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ZALANDO SE/ADR stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 230.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.57.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

