Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Short Interest Update

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,010,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 15,640,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. Zayo Group has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zayo Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zayo Group news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,248 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 267.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after buying an additional 1,880,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zayo Group by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,898 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth about $36,196,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Zayo Group by 7,574.5% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 784,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 774,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter worth about $14,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

