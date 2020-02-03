Zayo Group (ZAYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zayo Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO opened at $34.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. Zayo Group has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $343,896.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

