ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.00

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ZEAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?