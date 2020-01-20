Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $94.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.89.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $271,073.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,069. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 44.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.97. 1,367,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

