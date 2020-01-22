Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Raised to $100.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zendesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.10.

NYSE ZEN opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares in the company, valued at $84,206,082.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,964 shares of company stock worth $6,390,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Zendesk by 20.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 185.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5,120.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?

