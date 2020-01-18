Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $103.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 1,367,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,130. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $3,721,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,537 shares of company stock worth $6,601,319. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

