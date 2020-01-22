Zenith Energy (ASX:ZEN) Trading 3% Higher

Zenith Energy Limited (ASX:ZEN)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.70 ($0.50) and last traded at A$0.68 ($0.48), 368,363 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.66 ($0.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.65. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41.

About Zenith Energy (ASX:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, builds, owns, operates, manages, and maintains remote power plants for the resources industry in Australia and Papua New Guinea. It offers various fuel source options, including thermal (diesel or gas), renewable, or hybrid systems (diesel/gas or thermal/renewables).

