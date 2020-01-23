Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $813.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to report sales of $813.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.78 million to $820.70 million. Zillow Group reported sales of $365.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

ZG traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $47.92. 20,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,253. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.98. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

