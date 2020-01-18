Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up to $46.68

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.72, but opened at $46.68. Zillow Group shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 4,476,934 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $2,054,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $176,235.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,864 shares of company stock worth $6,299,393. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 3,047,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after buying an additional 2,098,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,042 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,872 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,995,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,628,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?