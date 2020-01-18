Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.12.

Shares of ZG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 488,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,700. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -183.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Zillow Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

