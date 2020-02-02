Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY19 guidance at $7.75 -7.90 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.68. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $107.76 and a 52 week high of $152.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

