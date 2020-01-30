Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 1346745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.27.

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

