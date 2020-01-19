Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 6267735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

