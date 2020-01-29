Zions Bancorporation NA Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

In other news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

