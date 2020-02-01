Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Zions Bancorporation NA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Zions Bancorporation NA has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

ZION stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Insiders have sold a total of 52,004 shares of company stock worth $2,641,399 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

