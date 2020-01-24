Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 111,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,589. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,492. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection