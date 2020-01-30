Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,004 shares of company stock worth $2,641,399 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

