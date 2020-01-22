Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

ZION traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,115. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.65.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. Insiders have sold a total of 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

