Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $457,023.63. Insiders have sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock worth $3,373,492 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after buying an additional 2,420,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,391,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

