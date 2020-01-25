Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of ZION opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,946 shares of company stock worth $3,373,492. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,516,000 after buying an additional 2,420,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth approximately $61,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,792,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

