ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZIOP shares. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.98. 37,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $76,681.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,719 shares in the company, valued at $458,271.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $61,251.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares in the company, valued at $510,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $991,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

