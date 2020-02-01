ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $113,249.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 195,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $991,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 36.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.58.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

