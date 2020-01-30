ZIP (ASX:Z1P) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Zip Co Ltd (ASX:Z1P)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$3.81 ($2.70) and last traded at A$3.85 ($2.73), approximately 3,424,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.08 ($2.89).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -112.57. The company has a quick ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 31.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 769.92.

About ZIP (ASX:Z1P)

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia and New Zealand. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses across various industries through online and in-store. The company provides zip Pay and zip Money, which are digital wallets that enable customers to buy now and pay them over time for purchases online and in-store; and Pocketbook, a mobile app that automatically categorizes spending.

