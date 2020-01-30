Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Trading Up 6.7%

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 53,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 69,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 668,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $86,907.86. Also, Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 490,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $78,420.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,543,676 shares of company stock worth $203,381. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Zivo Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

