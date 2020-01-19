Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Zoetic International Plc (LON:ZOE) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), 260,453 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.86) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter.

Zoetic International Company Profile (LON:ZOE)

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, produces and sells CBD in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company also holds a 7.5% carried working interest in the Colorado Shale, which comprises eight wells located in East Denver. In addition, it holds interest in the Kansas Nitrogen; Enhanced Oil Recovery and Highlands Water Resources projects; and Montana project, a natural gas and helium deposit covering an area of approximately 154,072 acres in south Eastern Montana.

