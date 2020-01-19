Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roman Trawicki Sells 2,199 Shares

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ZTS opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.71. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $82.80 and a 52-week high of $140.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,537,000 after acquiring an additional 185,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,612,000 after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

