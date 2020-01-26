Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given “Buy” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZGNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 686,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,938. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com