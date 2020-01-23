Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 1,388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?