Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ZOOM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. 6,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,704. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. Zoom Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

About Zoom Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

