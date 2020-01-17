Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Zoom Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.76. Zoom Technologies shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 58,394 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zoom Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

About Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM)

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading