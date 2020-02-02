Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.20. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 14,460 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zoom Telephonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 55.69%.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

