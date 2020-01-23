Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.23. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 16,883 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zoom Telephonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 55.69%.

About Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF